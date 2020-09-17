Alabama Power spokeswoman says power expected to be restored by Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power, thanks to Hurricane Sally. Including 101,000 Alabama Power customers mostly in Mobile County. As crews are busy working to get power restored, everyone is wondering, how long will they have to go without?

Alabama Power Representative, Beth Thomas said they are working nonstop to make it happen as quickly as they can even bringing in more than a thousand additional crews to assist. At about 6 p.m. Thursday, Thomas issued a statement, saying, “We’re working diligently to restore outages and expect the majority of customers in the Mobile area to receive service by Sunday. Restoration for the heaviest hit areas could extend into early next week. A force of more than 4,000 including Alabama Power crews and resources from 14 states are working to restore service following Hurricane Sally.”

“I’m just hoping we can get power back soon. I’m ready for some air conditioning,” said William Mayrose.

“Our power went out about 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday,” said Bobby Shindell.

Just about every other street, you will hear loud engines and see crews putting in hard work to get power back on.

“Today I really our first full day of working on power restoration. We have about 1,800 additional crew personnel that are here in the area working with our local crews today,” said Thomas.

Thomas said they have already restored power to nearly 60,000 people, but they still have a lot of work to do.

“We’re working to remove trees in many areas. We’re working to get lines back in the air. It has been a long time since we have experienced an outage of this magnitude,” said Thomas.

In the meantime, Mayrose said he has a generator to get by for now, “we’re fortunate to have that. At least we can keep everything in the fridge cold and have some fans going.”

But for those without a generator to help, for the time being, all they can do is wait for that moment of relief.

“We got our power back on an hour ago and everybody’s happy,” said Shindell.

LATEST STORIES: