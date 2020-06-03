Alabama Power prepared to respond to a Tropical Cyclone during the COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power says it has modified its hurricane plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Dennis Washington to see what has changed.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it continues to churn over the Bay of Campeche. If Cristobal advances towards the Gulf Coast, Alabama Power is preparing itself to respond during the coronavirus pandemic

“Alabama Power has modified its hurricane plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Washington said.

They took into account how COVID-19 could affect their storm damage recovery process.

“We will follow social distancing guidelines so that, in the event of storm damage, our crews are ready to restore service just as quickly and safely as possible,” Washington said.

If a storm comes to the Gulf Coast, they want to make sure that you stay safe from not only the storm but COVID-19 as well.

“We’ve implemented different safety measures to protect the health of both the public and our crews,” Washington said.

Alabama Power recommends that everyone should wear face masks or coverings as well as other social distancing guidelines.

“We also urge you to stay at least six feet away from our employees in the field. To learn more about how you can be prepared for a storm please visit our website at alabamapower.com,” Dennis said.

The most important thing to do is to make sure you are out of harms way if a tropical cyclone impacts the Gulf Coast… But we also want to keep in mind that we need to continue to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST STORIES