Alabama Power customers to receive $25 credit in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power customers will receive a $25 credit in October.

The credit comes after the Public Service Commission announced a $100 million credit for Alabama Power customers on Tuesday. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month is expected to receive a credit of $25. Customers who use more energy will receive a larger credit.

Alabama Power says they have seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lower costs are benefitting Alabama Power customers. The company typically calculates the costs at the end of the year to pass along savings to customers in January. Because of the impact of the pandemic on many Alabamians and Alabama businesses, Alabama Power proposed to the commission that an adjustment be made for fuel expenses earlier than normal, with the benefits credited directly to customers.

“Many of our customers have been hurt by COVID-19. We hope this credit will provide some additional relief at this difficult time,” said Richard Hutto, Alabama Power’s vice president of Regulatory Affairs.

Alabama Power says on top of a 3-percent rate decrease that went into effect in January, customers have received $300 million in benefits this year. The rate reduction equates to about a $4.50-per-month reduction for the typical residential customer.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has suspended disconnects and late payment fees for customers hurt by the coronavirus. For more information, go to www.alabamapower.com.

LATEST STORIES