Alabama police search for man wanted in triple murder

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Police are searching for man charged with murder in the killing of three north Alabama residents. Decatur police on Sunday identified Carson Ray Peters as the suspect, saying he’s wanted for capital murder after three people were found dead in a house near Danville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Peters might be travelling in a black Chevrolet pickup with a woman named April Hanner. Police say they believe Peters killed 55-year-old James Edward Miller of Lacey’s Spring, 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Peters of Danville and 50-year-old Tammy Renee Smith of Danville.

The three were found dead Sunday. Decatur Police spokesperson Emme Long says a fourth person was wounded. Police describe the killing as an “isolated incident of a domestic nature.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories