Alabama police search for man wanted in triple murder

DANVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Police are searching for man charged with murder in the killing of three north Alabama residents. Decatur police on Sunday identified Carson Ray Peters as the suspect, saying he’s wanted for capital murder after three people were found dead in a house near Danville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Peters might be travelling in a black Chevrolet pickup with a woman named April Hanner. Police say they believe Peters killed 55-year-old James Edward Miller of Lacey’s Spring, 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Peters of Danville and 50-year-old Tammy Renee Smith of Danville.

The three were found dead Sunday. Decatur Police spokesperson Emme Long says a fourth person was wounded. Police describe the killing as an “isolated incident of a domestic nature.”

