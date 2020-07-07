Alabama police officer killed, former boyfriend taken into custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - One more unsettled day before we return to more typical summertime. Good morning everyone. Today starts with a 40% chance for showers and a few rumbles with out the door temperatures mainly in the 70s. The rain chance will continue to increase to 70% like yesterday. For the over two thirds that find rain, there will be times of gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Tomorrow will bring less rain with about half the area getting a shower or thunderstorm with highs near 90. For the rest of the week, the rain chance will be around 30% as highs climb to the low and mid-90s. This weekend will be hot with a typical amount of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.