Alabama police officer killed, former boyfriend taken into custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The former boyfriend of an Alabama police officer is charged with capital murder in her shooting death. Montgomery police say 24-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster is accused of killing detective Tanisha Pughsley at her home early Monday. Authorities described the slaying as occurring during a domestic dispute. Court records show Pughsley was recently granted a restraining order against the man. He’s now charged with killing her in violation of a protective order. Pughsley had been with Montgomery police since 2016. Court records were not available to show whether Webster had a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf.

