Alabama mother accused of beating toddler with a brick, says the devil made her do it

PARRISH, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman is in custody after authorities said she beat her 2-year-old son with a brick and choked him, telling investigators the devil made her do it. News outlets report the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the alleged attack about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Thirty-three-year-old Melody Smith told investigators she attacked her son, whom she described as the devil. She’s being held at the Walker County Jail on an aggravated child abuse charge with bond set at $250,000. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
