Alabama mom sues officers accused of severely beating son

TROY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman who accused police officers of severely beating her disabled son then withholding video of the alleged attack is suing five officers for excessive use of force.

News outlets report Angela Williams announced her federal lawsuit on Monday.

She says her son, Ulysses Wilkerson, was 17 at the time he had one hand cuffed as Troy officers kicked him in the face. Williams says Wilkerson was walking behind businesses in December 2017 and ran from officers before being caught and beaten.

Officers said they thought he had a weapon. No officers were charged and Williams says the department repeatedly blocked her efforts to obtain video of the incident.

