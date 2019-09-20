Alabama men involved in plane crash in Florida

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Engine failure forced a plane to make an emergency landing in Calhoun County, Florida Thursday morning. On board, two men from the Alabama Gulf Coast. No one was injured.

“They were lucky to land in a soft cotton field, dirt field, ” said Deputy Richard Mayo.

Zachary James Loren, 39 of Fairhope, was the pilot. Matthew Nathan Taylor, 47 of Mobile County, was the passenger. The plane was a World War II era trainer plane.

Deputy Mayo said community members and a helicopter helped them locate the plane. The Calhoun County Road Department used an excavator to drag the plane out of the field.