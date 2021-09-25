Alabama man found asleep in pile of chicken fingers, meth days after getting out of jail

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hours after getting out of jail, a man reportedly stole a car in Hueytown. Days later, he broke into a concession stand at the Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex and was found asleep in a pile of snacks and meth, police said.

On Sept. 17, Matthew Williamson was released from the Jefferson County Jail after being arrested and charged with breaking into a car and stealing property earlier that day. The Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety reports that less than two hours after his release, Williamson went to Hueytown and stole a car.

On Wednesday, Pleasant Grove police received a report of someone breaking into the concession stand at the Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex, where many snacks were taken. The next morning, Williamson was found asleep in the complex’s press box, surrounded by piles of chicken fingers, chips, candy and methamphetamine.

Williamson, 37, reportedly admitted to stealing the car and burglarizing the concession. On Friday, he was taken back to the Jefferson County Jail.