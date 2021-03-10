Alabama lawmakers to host public hearing on medical marijuana legislation

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein says President Biden's stimulus plan will cut U.S. child poverty in half in 2021 based on analysis by outside ogranizations.

"The checks, and the unemployment, and the child tax credit enhancement, a set of policies targeted at those at the bottom of the income scale. They get out to people who really need the help," said Bernstein.