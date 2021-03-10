Alabama lawmakers to host public hearing on medical marijuana legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill on Wednesday afternoon. The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana, in forms such as gels or tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries. The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month. However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.

