Alabama is 2020’s 9th worst state for singles; Florida is best

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness, and found that Alabama is 2020’s 9th Worst State for Singles.

In order to identify the best and worst states for singles, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Dating Economics, 2) Dating Opportunities and 3) Romance & Fun. Researchers evaluated those dimensions using 29 relevant metrics, which were each graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for singles who are actively dating. They then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order their sample.

The worst state for singles according to this study is West Virginia. The best state for singles is Florida.

Dating in Alabama (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 18th – % of Single Adults
  • 20th – Gender Balance of Singles
  • 45th – Online-Dating Opportunities
  • 47th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
  • 38th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 31st – Restaurants per Capita
  • 41st – Movie Theaters per Capita
  • 44th – Crime Rate

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

