Alabama health officials say they’ve resolved the issue involving reported coronavirus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State health officials say they’ve resolved a lag in getting the latest COVID-19 case numbers reported on a state website. The Alabama Department of Health announced the issues with the vendor and surveillance system have been resolved. They cautioned that the latest case counts appear to display sizeable increases in all numbers after the backlog was cleared. As of Saturday, Alabama had reported more than 19,700 positive tests for COVID-19 and 685 deaths from the illness. They cautioned that the reason was a lag in getting reports added. The number of cases rose by more than 600 in a single day as the reporting backlog was cleared.

