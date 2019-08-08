Alabama has the 8th most underprivileged children in U.S., report finds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent report has given the state of Alabama the not-so-coveted ranking of having the 8th most underprivileged children in the U.S.

A report from the personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked each state as well as Washington D.C. on 26 different measures to create the list.

Alabama ranked 4th for percent of children in households below the poverty income and 6th in both child food insecurity rate and percentage of children in single-parent families.

D.C. finished with the most underprivileged children while New Jersey finished with the least.

