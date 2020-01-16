Alabama hands No. 4 Auburn its first loss, 83-64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Alabama handed No. 4 Auburn its first loss of the season with an 83-64 rout. The Crimson Tide led wire-to-wire over their in-state rival. The Tigers had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State as the nation’s last unbeaten team. It was the Tide’s first win over a Top 5 team since a 79-57 home defeat of then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, 2017. This one was largely one-sided, too.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)