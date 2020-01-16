Alabama hands No. 4 Auburn its first loss, 83-64

Top Stories

by: John Zenor AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Alabama handed No. 4 Auburn its first loss of the season with an 83-64 rout. The Crimson Tide led wire-to-wire over their in-state rival. The Tigers had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State as the nation’s last unbeaten team. It was the Tide’s first win over a Top 5 team since a 79-57 home defeat of then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, 2017. This one was largely one-sided, too.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories