Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweets well wishes to President Trump, First Lady

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has shared her thoughts and prayers with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The president shared the diagnosis early Friday morning.
