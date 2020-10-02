Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweets well wishes to President Trump, First Lady

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has shared her thoughts and prayers with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The president shared the diagnosis early Friday morning.

