Alabama Governor Kay Ivey schedules press conference, will share COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to host a press conference this morning at 11 am. The conference will provide updates on Alabama’s battle against COVID-19.
The state continues to ask Alabamians to practice social distancing.
LATEST STORIES
- Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket
- Report: Kanye West dropping out of 2020 presidential race
- Florida sanitation workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade
- “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams arrested
- Rabbi wounded in deadly Poway synagogue shooting pleads guilty to tax fraud charges