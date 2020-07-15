Alabama Governor Kay Ivey schedules press conference, will share COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to host a press conference this morning at 11 am. The conference will provide updates on Alabama’s battle against COVID-19.

The state continues to ask Alabamians to practice social distancing.

