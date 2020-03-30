Alabama governor Kay Ivey releases video message, urges people to stay at home

(WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has released a video message to Alabamians across the state. Ivey asks people to take social distancing seriously and to stay at home as much as possible.

