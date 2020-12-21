Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

The governor’s office says she’ll receive the vaccine at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre will also be receiving the vaccine.

