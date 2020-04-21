Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey hosts press conference, offers update on coronavirus response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will host a joint press conference this morning with Alabama Department of Public Health Office Dr. Scott Harris, State Finance Director Kelly Butler, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington and Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill. The conference is set for 11 a.m. News 5 will stream the press conference on Facebook and WKRG.com.

The Governor’s office asks that reporters who attend the conference practice social distancing.

