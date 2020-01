LONDON, (CBS Newspath) The U.S. has rejected Britain's request to extradite the wife of a us official who allegedly killed an English teenager in a hit and run last year. Five months after British teenager Harry Dunn died in a motorcycle accident, his family is still waiting for justice.

"Nothing is going stop us, nothing is going to make us to go away, " said his mother, Charlotte Charles. But their fight just got more difficult, with U.S. officials now refusing to send their son's alleged killer back to Britain.