Alabama Dept. of Public Health announce new recommendations on public gatherings

by: WKRG Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health have released new recommendations involving public gatherings. State leaders are now recommending mass gatherings should not exceed more than 50 people or more. This includes sporting events, parades, retail storefronts, or restaurants. Seniors and those with chronic health issues should avoid travel by air, train, or bus.

The department is hosting a press conference today at 10 a.m. to release more information.

