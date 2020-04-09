Alabama Department of Labor begins paying $600 stimulus money to those on unemployment

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor has started paying out the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation funds to those who have filed for unemployment. Those with claims should see the funds within the next two to three days. The department started paying out the money yesterday and initially sent out more than $40,000,000 in claims. The payment is added to the recipient’s weekly benefit amount from the state. The payments will be eligible from March 29 to July 25.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories