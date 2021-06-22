Alabama COVID-19 vaccination numbers

(WKRG) — Alabama has had almost 550,000 COVID-19 cases. More than 50,000 have been hospitalized with coronavirus, and more than 11,300 have died. Despite that, only three of of ten people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

All seven Alabama counties in the News-5 area are below the state vaccination rate of 31-percent and the national rate of 45.2-percent. Clarke County has the highest percentage of citizens fully-vaccinated at 29.3-percent.

When it comes to age, the older you are, the more likely you have been vaccinated.

Almost three out of four of those 75 and older have finished their vaccination routine, but just a third of people between 30 and 49 years old.

Almost half of Alabamians who identify as Asian have been fully vaccinated.

White and African-American rates are very similar, and both below 30-percent.

Hispanic Alabamians are being vaccinated at the lowest rate.