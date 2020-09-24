Alabama Coastal Cleanup morphs into Hurricane Sally cleanup this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)-Organizers of the annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup, forced to postpone the event because of last weekend’s weather, have rescheduled for this Saturday. They are now focusing on removing Hurricane Sally debris and litter from our coastal waterways. The following is a press release, outlining the areas that will be covered and how you can pitch in.

Mobile, Alabama – The Alabama Coastal Cleanup has been rescheduled to take place this Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Event organizers have modified cleanup zone accessibility to accommodate coastal communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall as a category 2 storm near Orange Beach, Alabama, on September 16.

“Like storms that have come before, Hurricane Sally was rough,” said Angela Underwood with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Lands Division. “We want you to be safe when participating in this year’s Cleanup. Please use extra caution and do not do anything you feel may jeopardize your health and safety.”

Changes for the September 26 Event

Baldwin County Cleanup Zones

Zone Captains will not be hosting the Baldwin County locations. Event coordinators are distributing donated supplies to Baldwin County disaster relief efforts. Volunteers in the Baldwin County area are encouraged to spend their time with local organizations to help communities in need.

Mobile County Cleanup Zones

The zones in Mobile County will have regular Coastal Cleanup check-in stations. They will be located in Bayou La Batre, Big Creek Lake, Chickasaw, Fowl River, Three Mile Creek and west Mobile Bay.

Additional Updates

The Chickasabogue site will host the Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, October 2, 2020.

Dauphin Island is delaying its Coastal Cleanup until later this fall.

Volunteers do not have to go to a zone to clean up. Using personal supplies at a site of your choice is acceptable.

Due to potential COVID-19 concerns, volunteers are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible during the Cleanup.

Event organizers also encourage volunteers to use The Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell mobile app to tally their debris data. The app is available in the Apple and Android app stores.

Each year, ADCNR’s State Lands Coastal Section partners with Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS) to organize the Coastal Cleanup.

“This is the largest volunteer event in Alabama,” said Spencer Ryan, ALPALS Executive Director. “We take pride in coordinating the event each year. We are glad we can support our communities in the devastating aftermath of Sally.”

For more information including a list of event sponsors, visit www.AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com.



You can also follow the Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AlabamaCoastalCleanup.



The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.