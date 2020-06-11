Alabama city to pay $300,000 in Bitcoins in response to computer system hack

FILE-In this Feb. 12, 2014 file photo Bitcoin buttons are displayed on a table at the Inside Bitcoins conference in Berlin.

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – A city in northern Alabama will pay a ransom worth $300,000 in Bitcoins in response to a hack of its computer system. News outlets report Florence City Council voted unanimously at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to pay the ransom in an effort to preserve information tied to its city workers and customers. The mayor says the hackers may have had access to the city’s computer system for more than a month. City leaders were advised that the hacker would not release stolen information once the ransom is paid. It’s unclear whether any information about residents was released but officials are investigating.

