Alabama biker killed in crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-A deadly crash in Phenix City has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. 

Phenix City police were called to the area of 13th St. and 7th Ave. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they discovered two people injured after an SUV and a motorcycle collided. The drivers of both were taken to the hospital.

A short time later, doctors pronounced the motorcyclist dead. Police are not identifying the victim pending notification of family. 

Phenix City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

