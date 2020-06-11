Alabama biker killed in crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-A deadly crash in Phenix City has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Phenix City police were called to the area of 13th St. and 7th Ave. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they discovered two people injured after an SUV and a motorcycle collided. The drivers of both were taken to the hospital.

A short time later, doctors pronounced the motorcyclist dead. Police are not identifying the victim pending notification of family.

Phenix City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

