Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The state of Alabama will celebrate 200 years on Saturday.

The day kicks off with the Bicentennial Parade set for 10 o’clock on Dexter Avenue.

At noon, state officials will dedicate Alabama Bicentennial Park on the state capital steps.

At 1 o’clock, the Bicentennial festival begins with exhibitors from all around the state.

The day wraps up at 4 o’clock with a concert and finale, also on the capital steps.

For more information visit the website: www.AL200finale.org.