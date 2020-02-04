Alabama Author’s Day coming to Blakeley State Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – On Saturday, February 15th Historic Blakeley State Park invites all those interested in the literary arts to meet up for the annual Alabama Authors Day.

This special celebration showcases the work of accomplished writers throughout the state, with an emphasis on Gulf Coast authors and those who explore topics associated with regional history and natural heritage.

This year’s lineup includes acclaimed Mobile historian John Sledge with his latest book, The Gulf of Mexico: A Maritime History; Dr. Gregory Waselkov, celebrated archaeologist and Professor Emeritus at the University of South Alabama will discuss The Old Federal Road in Alabama: An Illustrated Guide; and accomplished photographer John Dersham with My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State.

Author presentations and book signings begin at 11:15 a.m. at the WehleCenter, and are complimentary with regular admission or tickets to the special cruise to historic Bayou Canot at 9 a.m.

Located just off the Mobile River north of the city, this remote and tranquil spot was the scene of two of the most dramatic tragedies in regional history: the derailment of Amtrak’s “Sunset Limited” in 1993 and the last documented importation of African slaves into the United States in 1860 aboard the Clotilda.

Tickets are just $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages 6-12.

For more information, visit www.blakeleypark.com/Events.