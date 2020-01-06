Alabama authorities: Deputies fatally shoot gun-wielding man

ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama sheriff’s office says deputies fatally shot a man who came out of the woods with a shotgun while they responded to a domestic violence call.

A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says it happened Sunday evening at a home in a rural area of Elkmont.

The spokesman said 57-year-old George Dison ignored orders to drop the weapon and was fatally shot after pointing it at deputies.

The county coroner says an autopsy will be performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. The state Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

