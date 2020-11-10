Alabama at LSU football game postponed

TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 04: The Alabama Crimson Tide offense faces the LSU Tigers defense at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Release from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama at LSU game on Saturday, November 14, has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

Per the SEC, because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

