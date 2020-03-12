Alabama announces limited attendance for on-campus sporting events

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Alabama has issued a statement following the NCAA’s decision to keep fans out of the stands during the March Madness tournament. The athletics department is restricting attendance for sporting events on the Tuscaloosa campus until March 30th. The SEC will use hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and when they leave. Sanitizing materials will also be available in the arena.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance.”Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne
