Alabama announces limited attendance for on-campus sporting events

Baldwin County Schools are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Eddie Tyler says school employees are being educated about the virus, hand sanitizing and cleaning deeper and more often. They ask that families take similar precautions at home. They are also asking families to heed travel warnings for the upcoming spring break.

Tyler says there have been no cases at the schools. In fact, there are still no confirmed cases in the state of Alabama.