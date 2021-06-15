Alabama among worst states in U.S. for chlamydia, gonorrhea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama ranks among the worst states in the country for sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

According to CDC data from 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, Alabama had 31,228 cases of chlamydia. That amounted to roughly 638 cases per 100,000 residents, which was the eighth-highest rate among states.

When it came to gonorrhea, Alabama had 14,492 cases in 2019, or about 296 cases per 100,000 residents, which made the state the third-worst in the country.

Alabama fared better with the number of syphilis cases, coming in as the 15th ranked state with 618 cases, or about 12 cases per 100,000 residents.

Nationwide, there were more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in 2019, an all-time high for the sixth straight year, according to the CDC.

