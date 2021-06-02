Alabama AG Steve Marshall to make campaign announcement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will make a campaign announcement on the steps of the Alabama capitol on Thursday.

In a press release sent to WKRG News 5, the Marshall campaign said the AG will be joined by friends and supporters for the announcement at noon on Thursday.

Marshall was appointed as Attorney General by then-Governor Robert Bentley in February 2017. He was elected to a full term in July 2018, defeating former Attorney General Troy King in a run-off election.