Ala. school system using foggers to disinfect classrooms

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama school system is using a new cleaning tool to combat the coronavirus, without having to scrub desks, chairs and chalkboards. WBRC-TV reports that Chilton County School custodians will be armed with 18 backpack decontamination foggers for the school buildings.

The custodians will be trained on how to use them next week. Chilton County School Maintenance Director Freddy Smith calls the foggers “a game changer.” Smith says the foggers usually are used in agriculture farming, but are safe to use around students. He plans for custodians to spray bathrooms, common areas and door handles after every class change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories