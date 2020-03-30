Ala. Public Television to offer more academic programming

by: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Public Television says it will be offering more academic programming since the virus outbreak has forced officials to close schools for the rest of the academic year.

An announcement says the network is modifying the schedule on its main channel starting April 6 to offer more shows for grades kindergarten through 12. And teachers and parents will have access to supplemental lesson plans to help out children. Individual school districts around the state are separately developing plans for how to teach students while schools are closed.

