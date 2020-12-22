Ala. lawmaker spearheads effort to block Biden win

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/AP) Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is leading a last-ditch effort to block President-elect Joe Biden from taking office on Jan. 20.

President Donald Trump played host Monday to the most conservative flank of his Republican supporters in the House. Brooks, a republican who represents Alabama’s 5th congressional district, says he organized the session with about a dozen House republicans willing to challenge the results in several key states, according to the Associated Press.

Trump met with the lawmakers to discuss their strategy for the key date of Jan. 6. That’s the day when Congress takes the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory.