Ala. House democrat urging lawmakers to wait to pass budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Democratic leader in the Alabama House of Representatives is urging lawmakers to wait until summer to pass state budgets, for both safety and fiscal concerns. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said in a press conference that it is difficult to craft a budget when the state is still trying to assess the pandemic’s impact on revenue, small businesses, schools and other factors.

He said the budgets should wait until summer when the state sees state income receipts on July 15.