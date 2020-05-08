Ala. Gov. Ivey blasts lawmakers over coronavirus relief money

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is blasting legislators for seizing control of the state’s coronavirus relief money.  The governor challenged them to spend it wisely and said she won’t call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.

Ivey issued a tersely worded statement about the relief money that has become a subject on contention between the Republican governor and Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature. Ivey issued the statement before lawmakers voted on budget bills.

Lawmakers have indicated they want a say in how the state’s roughly $1.8 billion from the coronavirus rescue package is spent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories