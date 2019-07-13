AJ McCarron holds annual football camp, prepares for first season in Houston

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical weather didn’t stop this year’s AJ McCarron football camp.

“To think that we had about 300 kids still show up with the bad weather, and we were able to move it into the gym, it’s really awesome,” said McCarron. “It all ran really smoothly.”

This year’s camp was held at Mobile Christian. Each camper left with an autograph and got to catch a pass from the NFL quarterback.

“Anytime you have a platform, especially in your own community, you never know how it can change somebodies life or what they’re going through,” said McCarron. “It can life people up and lift their spirits.”

McCarron signed with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, and was traded to Oakland in early September.

The Raiders decided to cut the former St. Paul’s and Alabama star at the end of the 2018 season.

“Every year in the NFL is a different experience. It’s not like college, where you’re going to be there guaranteed. Guys sign big contracts that get traded or cut. It’s just part of the league we’re in,” said McCarron.

McCarron signed a one year, $3 million contract with the Houston Texans this offseason.

“We definitely have the talent on this team to do something very special,” said McCarron.