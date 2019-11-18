Airlines extend 737 Max fleet grounding to early March

(WKRG) Boeing’s 737 Max jets will stay on the ground for several more months.

United, Southwest and American Airlines all removed the plane from their schedules until March. That will make one year of grounding for the planes after 346 people were killed in two crashes in five months.

The delay will mean more than 1,700 advanced flight cancellations. If you have travel plans for February and early March, you will be notified if your flight is cancelled.

Boeing says it is still aiming for FAA certification of its proposed software fix by the end of this year.