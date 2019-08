BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’re looking for a new job, Tuesday is your chance to learn more about Airbus at the Bay Minette Career Center.

The company is looking to hire for various positions. You just preregister before arriving.

Airbus wants qualified candidates for the A320 and A220 assembly lines.

The Bay Minette Career Center is located at 201 Faulkner Drive in Bay Minette. The hiring event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.