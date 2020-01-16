Airbus demonstrates first fully-automatic take-off

(WKRG) — Airbus has successfully performed the first fully automatic, vision-based take-off using an Airbus Family test aircraft. The test took place at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in France. Two pilots, two test engineers, and a test flight engineer took part in the test.

Rather than rely on an existing landing program, the Airbus Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off & Landing (ATTOL) is enabled by image recognition technology installed in the aircraft. The next steps in the project will see vision-based landing sequences taking place by this summer. Airbus hopes to explore more opportunities with autonomous technologies in several areas like connectivity and electrification.

