Airbus begins A220 production on its new final assembly line in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus says production of its new A220 aircraft has begun in a brand new final assembly line at its facility at Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile. Construction of the final assembly line began eighteen months ago. The 270,000 square foot facility was built for the express purpose of producing the A220, the former C-Series aircraft acquired in a deal with Bombardier.

The first A220 is being assembled for JetBlue. The aircraft are meant to fill the 100 to 150 seat market. As of April, the company said it had orders for 642 A220 aircraft.

The opening of the second final assembly line means the size of Airbus’ footprint at Brookley has essentially doubled.

It is good news for the Mobile economy given some of the setbacks Airbus has faced in the past few weeks from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported a first quarter loss of $515m amid layoffs and furloughs of thousands of employees.

CEO Guillaume Faury told employees the company was “bleeding cash.” Airbus was reportedly seeking billions in loans to survive the crisis.

