AHSAA announces new classifications in High School Sports for 2020-2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some local
Local schools and teams moving:
- McGill-Toolen 7A to
6A .
- (McGill-Toolen’s volleyball team stays 7A due to competitive balance. )
- Daphne 6A to 7A.
- St. Paul’s 6A to
5A .
- Citronelle 5A to 6A.
- B. C. Rain 6A to 5A.
- UMS-Wright 4A to 5A.
- (UMS-Wright school moves up to 5A due to enrollment.)
- Vigor 5A to 4A.
- Mobile Christian 3A to 4A.
- St. Michael 3A to 4A.
- Elberta 2A to 5A.
- St. Michael 3A to 4A.
- Andalusia 4A to 5A.
- Jackson 5A to 4A.
- Clarke Co. 3A to 2A.
- Bayside Academy’s Volleyball team moves up from 4A to 5A after winning 17-straight state titles.
The AHSAA reclassifies every 2 years based on enrollment and a competitive balance factor. Competitive Balance was adopted to place successful teams into a higher class. For the first time, enrollment was based on grades 9-11 instead of 10-12.
