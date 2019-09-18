After record heat, a better rain chance arrives Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday saw several new record high temperatures set. Mobile and Pensacola both saw temperatures that shattered previous records.



Temperatures will cool slowly through the evening and into the overnight period. A few clouds will stick around, but no rain is anticipated. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 70s.



Some changes come Thursday as a weak, backdoor cold front begins to move in from the east. There will be enough moisture ahead of it to give us a 30-40% chance of rain. The chance will start around mid morning (9-10 am) and increase into the early afternoon. Temperatures will ease back with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.



Much drier air will settle in for the rest of the work week and the weekend. Rain chances will drop to less than 20%. Thankfully, temperatures will will be cooler running closer to seasonal averages. Highs will hold in the upper 80s and lower 90s with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.