Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held eastern area

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines has crashed in a Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said the plane went down Monday at around 1:10 p.m. local time in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban.

Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash. However, Ariana Airlines’ acting director told The Associated Press that none of its planes have crashed in Afghanistan. The conflicting accounts could not immediately be reconciled.

The number of people on board and their fate was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash.

