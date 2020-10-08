ADPH investigating death of cat that tested positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is currently investigating the death of a cat that was found to have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The cat was found deceased in Opelika, according to ADPH. It was confirmed to have the virus earlier this week.
The Thompson Bishop Sparks State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Auburn detected an initial positive test on the cat. Veterinarian pathologists, however, did find “significant lesions in the nervous system that typically indicates bacterial infections,” meaning the virus possibly wasn’t the leading cause of death.
While extremely rare, the virus has been found in animals across the country since the pandemic began. ADPH says the animals seem to contract COVID-19 within 10 days of being exposed to it.
