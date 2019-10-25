ADOC investigates inmate’s death at Holman Correctional Facility

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The death of inmate, Ricky Gilland; 46, is currently under investigation by The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations.

Gilland was found unresponsive in his cell on October 18, 2019 at 5:05 a.m. Officers and medical staff discovered he was dead.

ADOC is awaiting the results for the cause of death from the autopsy, but they say foul play is not suspected at this time.

We will update you when additional information is provided.

LATEST STORIES: