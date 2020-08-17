Actress Sharon Stone criticizes lack of coronavirus testing, several family members are hospitalized with the virus

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, actress Sharon Stone poses at the 2019 “An Unforgettable Evening” benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bumble said Monday, Dec. 30, it has restored the profile of Stone after she was “mistakenly” blocked from interacting on the dating app. A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement that the company apologized for the confusion. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) – Actress Sharon Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law are hospitalized with the respiratory virus. Stone posted a video on Instagram on Sunday expressing frustration at a lack of testing for front-line workers and people who have been on contact with someone who has COVID-19. Stone says her mother has had two heart attacks and was fitted for a pacemaker in the past five months, but couldn’t get tested even though she had been in contact with her daughter, who has the coronavirus. Stone also urged people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

