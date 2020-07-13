Actress Kelly Preston dies following battle with breast cancer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) - Law enforcement officials in south Baldwin County confirm a boating accident this evening near Barber Marina. Information is limited at this time, but we’re told at least two people are being transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

WKRG News 5 has learned a medical helicopter couldn’t respond to the area due to weather conditions. This is a developing story and we will update this article with more information as it becomes available.